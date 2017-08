Top Japanese Star Debuts In WWE NXT (Videos), Braun Strowman Reads Movie Lines, Naomi

#NXTStPetersburg Kairi Sane is the future of nxt!!! pic.twitter.com/st7WGBEm3e — Erick Varga (@ETVChicago88) August 11, 2017

The reason I dropped by - @KairiSaneWWE flying elbowdrop 👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/WmnUzZWAUN — Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) August 11, 2017

@kairisane_wwe makes her #WWENXT Florida debut in #NXTSTPetersburg! And she brought along some friends! @dakotakai_wwe @aliyahwwe A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Courtesy of The Ringer, below is great new "Table Reads" video of Braun Strowman re-enacting a scene from 2007 movie June, where the lead character informs her parents that she is pregnant.- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is scheduled to appear at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Monday, August 14th from 1pm until 3pm. She will be available for autographs on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 1-877-4HOOPLA for more information on the appearance.- Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT live event debut at Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida. She teamed with Dakota Kai and Aliyah for a win over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and MYC competitor Shayna Baszler of MMA's Four Horsewomen. Below are photos and videos from the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here