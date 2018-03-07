LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Top Indie Tag Team Responds to WrestleMania Invite, WWE NXT WarGames Correction, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 9:20:55 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Green Bay:



- We noted earlier in the week how ticket provider AXS reported on their website that the WarGames match would be returning at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Los Angeles" event during Survivor Series weekend later this year at the Staples Center. WWE has confirmed to F4Wonline.com that this was an error. The AXS website has removed their original story and WarGames is no longer being advertised.

- The Young Bucks have responded to the open invitation from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus for a match at WrestleMania 34 against The Bar. As noted, word going around at RAW was that The Bar will be challenged by two Superstars that are not currently a tag team.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

