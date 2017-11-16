LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Scott Dawson To Be Returning From Injury Soon
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 7:04:04 PM
WWE's "Top Guys" have not been able to kick-start their runs on the main roster due to injuries. The former NXT Tag-Team Champions, The Revival, have been bitten by the injury bug twice in 2017. Shortly after making their main roster debut, Dash Wilder fractured his jaw in a house show match and once Wilder recovered, Dawson went down with an unfortunate bicep injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dawson has recovered from his bicep injury and will be ready to go by mid December.

