WWE
Tonight's WWE Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Trains (Video), Mixed Match Challenge Promos
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 11:05:59 AM
- Below is the latest "Celtic Warrior Workouts" video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, featuring battle ropes with Chris Cavallini:



- The following matches were taped for the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special, which airs for two hours on the USA Network tonight. Rapper MGK will perform a few songs as well. Commentary will be done by JBL, Michael Cole and Byron Saxton.

* The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott vs. Carmella

* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

* Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

- Below are more videos with WWE Superstars reacting to the new Mixed Match Challenge tournament that airs on Facebook Watch this Sunday. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, Lana, Carmella, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair are featured in these videos.







