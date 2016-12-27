|
- This new "UpUpDownDown" video features Xavier Woods unboxing the Autel X-Star Drone as his 8 Days of Unboxing continues:
|
WWE
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Opener, Goldberg on Turning 50, Xavier Woods Unboxes
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016
- Bill Goldberg took to Twitlonger and commented on turning 50 years old today:
"Can't thank everyone enough for the well wishes on my monumental 50th birthday....... just remember, 50's the new 30! Meet u at the gym!!!!! #WhosNext #every1isnext @wwe @GoldbergGarage #silverback"
- John Cena tweeted the following to hype his return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown, revealing that he will be in the opening segment:
