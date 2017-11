Tonight's WWE NXT, The Gobbledy Gooker Returns (Video), AJ Styles on Jinder Mahal's Rematch

Being a champion isn’t a one day job. You can’t take shortcuts to be the man.

So you and your mini Maharajas better be ready for #WWEClash...



....for a forearm to the face. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 22, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- The infamous Gobbledy Gooker returned to WWE TV on last night's WWE 205 Live in a segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and others. Below is bonus video of The Gooker, played by Drew Gulak, giving tips for a better Thanksgiving.- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville plus Johnny Gargano vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, plus a look back at the "Takeover: WarGames" event. This episode was filmed before Takeover in Houston this past Saturday night.- As noted, Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for December's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. AJ tweeted the following on the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here