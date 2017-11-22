LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, The Gobbledy Gooker Returns (Video), AJ Styles on Jinder Mahal's Rematch
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 10:38:12 AM
- The infamous Gobbledy Gooker returned to WWE TV on last night's WWE 205 Live in a segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and others. Below is bonus video of The Gooker, played by Drew Gulak, giving tips for a better Thanksgiving.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville plus Johnny Gargano vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, plus a look back at the "Takeover: WarGames" event. This episode was filmed before Takeover in Houston this past Saturday night.

- As noted, Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for December's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. AJ tweeted the following on the match:




