LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, Steve Austin Talks DDP, Renee Young & Daniel Bryan's Smacking Talk
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 9:03:42 AM
- Diamond Dallas Page's YouTube channel posted this video of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin talking about DDP Yoga, DDP's career, his induction and more. Austin calls DDP one of the hardest working guys he's known in his life. Regarding the Hall of Fame induction, Austin says he was more fired up at DDP's induction than his own. Austin also praises the DDP Yoga program and how it's helped people all over the world. Austin says the program works, Dallas changes lives and that's the bottom line.



- The following matches & segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Mood vs. Lei'D Tapa
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents
* Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami
* Drew McIntyre addresses NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Takeover

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan joked on Tuesday afternoon about hosting a "rogue" edition of Talking Smack with Renee Young after last night's SmackDown went off the air. You can see their first episode of Smacking Talk below, featuring Chad Gable.

Bryan jokes about being Gable's dad and produces a paternity test, mocking the RAW storyline between Jason Jordan and General Manager Kurt Angle. Bryan posted the video and wrote, "Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show!"




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Steve Austin Talks DDP, Renee Young & Daniel Bryan's Smacking Talk

  • Renee Young on RAW and SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Visits Loot Crate HQ, Rusev Flag Match Stat

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Big Main Event on Next Week's SmackDown to Determine WWE SummerSlam Opponent for Jinder Mahal

  • Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

  • More on Plans for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

  • Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage In the Main Event

  • Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

  • WWE RAW Social Score, James Ellsworth Milestone, Corey Graves on Working Commentary




    		•