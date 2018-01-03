LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Special Episode, Kevin Owens Reacts to WWE Title Match, Aiden English
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 9:40:51 AM
- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Xavier Woods defeat Aiden English to advance to the second round in the WWE United States Title tournament. Woods will now face Jinder Mahal for a spot in the finals at the Royal Rumble. Below is Fallout video of English talking to Dasha Fuentes. English starts off by saying he's going to focus his time on charitable endeavors and spending time with his cats but then he changes his mind and says the loss was a travesty. English says he won't let Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon certify the result as he wants a recount. He goes on to say the referee isn't even a US citizen as he's Italian, and that he will see English in court.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour 2017 Year In Review episode with never-before-seen footage from the Adam Cole vs. Drew McIntyre match that featured WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special referee. There will also be an announcement on the NXT 2017 Awards, a special look at NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon plus words from Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as they prepare for their "Takeover: Philly" main event.

- As noted, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with the title on the line at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. Owens tweeted the following on the match after last night's SmackDown main event:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Full Details on the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards

  • Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves WWE NXT Video, Backstage Kairi Sane Photos, WWE Stock

  • Alternate Footage from The Club's Reunion, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode React, George Barrios

  • The Rock - Road Warrior Animal Exchange, RAW Star Writes for WWE Comics, SmackDown Top 10

  • Chris Jericho's Favorite Opponents, Baron Corbin on His Royal Rumble Spot, Paige Video

  • WWE NXT Teases Huge Awards Announcement, Braun Strowman - Nia Jax, Sheamus Tries for World Record

  • Chris Jericho Dedicates Match to Benoit & Guerrero, SmackDown Social Score, John Cena

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the First Episode of 2018?

  • First SmackDown Team Announced for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge (Video)

  • Update on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show



    		•