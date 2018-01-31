LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE NXT, Sami Zayn Blames Fans for MMC Loss (Video), The Dudley Boyz
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 11:06:37 AM
- Below is video of Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch talking to Charly Caruso after their WWE Mixed Match Challenge loss to Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Sami says he was thrown off his game because it was Becky's birthday. They argue a bit and Sami gives Becky props for being awesome in the ring, saying she had the side that he's been trying to bring out. Sami then blames the WWE Universe on the loss. They then wonder if they ate too much birthday cake before the match.



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode, filmed before Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event at the Wells Fargo Center:

* Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans
* TM-61 vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Bate to crown a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

- Cathy Kelley looks at The Dudley Boyz going into the WWE Hall of Fame in this new WWE Now video:




- As noted, Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode is now official for next week's SmackDown episode after Rusev won a Fatal 4 Way over Zack Ryder, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston on this week's show. Roode, Rusev and Aiden English took to Twitter and tweeted the following on next week's title match:













