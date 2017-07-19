LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 11:19:17 AM
- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Mike Kanellis win his in-ring WWE debut with a win over Sami Zayn, thanks to an assist from wife Maria Kanellis. In the video below, Dasha Fuentes asks Mike about the win but Maria interrupts and says of course they are excited about the way they won because Sami got what he deserves - a lesson about the power of love.



- Matches confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode include Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon and Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain with the winner earning a shot at NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

- James Ellsworth, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension from WWE SmackDown, tweeted the following during last night's show as he approaches his 1 year anniversary with the company:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

