LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The Hype Bros React to Loss, Perfect 10 Day
By Marc Middleton
Oct 11, 2017 - 11:27:06 AM
- Below is video of Tye Dillinger backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown celebrating "Perfect 10 Day" (10/10) with other Superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and Dolph Ziggler:



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Lio Rush

* Lars Sullivan vs. Danny Burch

* The Street Profits vs. 2 enhancement talents

* Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women's Title Qualifier: Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan

- After it appeared that the issues between The Hype Bros were resolved, the tension picked back up between the two on last night's SmackDown during the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which was won by Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley took to social media after the show and wrote the following:










This sums it up right here. Arguing when there is a 300+ lb mammoth behind me....and we wonder why things aren't going our way... Keep your head in the game. @zryder85 #HYPEBros @WWE #SDLive





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns on Working with John Cena, Learning from Their Fiery Promos on RAW, More

  • WWE Blu-ray Releases Nixed, Ronda Rousey Asked About WWE (Video), Karl Anderson

  • Jinder Mahal to India, WWE RAW Steel Cage Match Promo, Gabe Sapolsky - WWE NXT

  • Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

  • Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock - Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The Hype Bros React to Loss, Perfect 10 Day

  • Updates on Neville's WWE Status, If He Walked Out of Monday's RAW, More

  • Akira Tozawa Injured on WWE 205 Live?, Sami Zayn on Changing, The Bella Twins

  • Dana Brooke Says She's Frustrated, Next Week's SmackDown, Gable & Jordan, TJP vs. Rich Swann

  • Jinder Mahal Wrestles After WWE 205 Live, Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto Update, WWE Top 10



    		•