WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Slow Motion SmackDown Video, Rob Van Dam - CelebVM
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2017 - 1:42:24 PM
- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is the latest pro wrestler to join the CelebVM.com (Celebrity Voice Messages) website. For just $100 you can get a customized, personalized and unique message from "The Whole F'N Show" within 1-2 weeks. RVD hypes the new gig in this video:



- The following WWE NXT matches were taped for tonight's episode:

* Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose
* Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender

- Below is slow motion video from last night's WWE SmackDown battle royal:




