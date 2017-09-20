Posted in: WWE Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the "Crazy Cat Lady" Comments, Kofi Kingston
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 3:10:46 PM
- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the "UpUpDownDown" channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Below is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay:
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli
* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair
* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate
- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to the "crazy cat lady" jabs on last night's SmackDown: