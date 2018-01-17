LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Bobby Roode's First US Title Shoot (Video), AJ Styles on Kami
By Marc Middleton
Jan 17, 2018 - 10:07:50 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Bobby Roode's first photo shoot as WWE United States Champion:



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode from Center Stage in Atlanta:

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. Heavy Machinery
* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
* Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner
* The Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits to crown new #1 contenders
* Johnny Gargano appears

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his new nickname for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, revealed on last night's SmackDown. AJ will defend against Owens and Sami in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the WWE Royal Rumble.




