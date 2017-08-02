LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, Lana - Charlotte Flair Twitter Exchange, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Aug 2, 2017 - 12:13:50 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Cleveland:



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly debuting against Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza and more build for the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event.

- As noted, Lana indicated after last night's WWE SmackDown that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair on next Tuesday's episode. They had this Twitter exchange today:







