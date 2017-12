Tonight's WWE NXT, Hideo Itami on the WWE Cruiserweight Title (Video), Chad Gable

Momentum can be a scary thing...



And right now, ours is rolling. @Sheltyb803 #ScratchAndClaw — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As noted, Hideo Itami made his WWE 205 Live debut last night with a win over Colin Delaney. Below is post-match video of Itami talking to Kayla Braxton backstage. Itami says he's excited and it took a long time to get to the main roster but he made it. Itami says he came for just one reason - to be the WWE Cruiserweight Champion.- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong* NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. SAnitY (Killian Dain & Eric Young)* WWE UK Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne- Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are expected to receive another SmackDown Tag Team Title shot soon after defeating The Usos in a non-title match on last night's SmackDown. Gable tweeted the following on their momentum after the show: