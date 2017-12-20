LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE NXT, Hideo Itami on the WWE Cruiserweight Title (Video), Chad Gable
By Marc Middleton
Dec 20, 2017 - 9:20:05 AM
- As noted, Hideo Itami made his WWE 205 Live debut last night with a win over Colin Delaney. Below is post-match video of Itami talking to Kayla Braxton backstage. Itami says he's excited and it took a long time to get to the main roster but he made it. Itami says he came for just one reason - to be the WWE Cruiserweight Champion.



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. SAnitY (Killian Dain & Eric Young)

* WWE UK Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne

- Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are expected to receive another SmackDown Tag Team Title shot soon after defeating The Usos in a non-title match on last night's SmackDown. Gable tweeted the following on their momentum after the show:




