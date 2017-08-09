LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Natalya on Her SummerSlam Title Shot, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 11:18:33 AM
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods hosting a Tekken 7 open challenge tournament with other gamers:



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature face-offs between Ember Moon & NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Drew McIntyre & NXT Champion Bobby Roode ahead of their "Takeover: Brooklyn III" matches. Tonight's show will also see the debut of "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, plus No Way Jose vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- Natalya tweeted the following after last night's WWE SmackDown in regards to her SmackDown Women's Title match against Naomi at SummerSlam and possibly interference from James Ellsworth & Carmella:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event

  • Matches Announced for WWE's Return to Japan, SmackDown Top 10, Charlotte & Becky Lynch

  • Kairi Sane Announced for WWE NXT Live Event, SmackDown Social Score, Renee Young

  • CMT Renews Steve Austin Show, John Cena and Nikki Bella Celebrating Anniversary, Xavier Woods

  • SmackDown Star Headed to China, The Rock on Ballers (Video), Nikki Bella Works Out

  • Nia Jax Responds to Twitter Criticism, Noam Dar Returns to WWE 205 Live, Fans on John Cena

  • WWE Announces International TV Deal, Fans on James Ellsworth's Return, TJP

  • The Rock Updating His Brahma Bull Tattoo (Video), Alexa Bliss Celebrating, John Cena

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Natalya on Her SummerSlam Title Shot, Xavier Woods

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)




    		•