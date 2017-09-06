LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Naomi on Dolph Ziggler Doing Her Entrance, Total Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 6, 2017 - 12:50:09 PM
- As a reminder, the second season of Total Bellas will premiere tonight on the E! network. Below is a preview for the show:



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami in a No DQ match, Lars Sullivan in a 3-on-1 Handicap match and Cezar Bononi vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. The show will also feature NXT Women's Champion Asuka updating her injury and status.

- As noted, Dolph Ziggler tried to impersonate Naomi, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage during his rant on last night's WWE SmackDown. Naomi tweeted the following on Ziggler's rendition of her entrance:







