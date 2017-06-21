LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Mike & Maria Kanellis Entrance Video, Emma - Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 12:21:53 PM
- Below is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis:



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce
* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

- Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday's RAW:




