LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Brie Bella Video at 27 Weeks, Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 5:22:03 PM
- Brie Bella gets her hike on at 27 weeks pregnant in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:




- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Aliyah
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan
* No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson

- SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss posted this photo of new merchandise she has coming to WWE Shop soon:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode

  • John Cena Grants a Wish, What Happened After 205, Kelly Kelly - Days of Our Lives Video

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Brie Bella Video at 27 Weeks, Alexa Bliss

  • Randy Orton on Fans Wanting Cena vs. Orton Again, Naomi Talks Title Shot (Videos)

  • Slow Motion Video from SmackDown Tag Match, The Ascension Cuts Promo, Fans on 205 Live

  • More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

  • Next Week's WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods

  • The Undertaker Reportedly Hurting After Royal Rumble, Backstage Note on John Cena's Win

  • John Cena WWE Title Plates Video, Bill Goldberg RAW Promo, RAW Social Note

  • Seth Rollins Tweets Photo from Doctor, Samoa Joe Taunts Rollins




    		•