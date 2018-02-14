|
|
|
|
- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. Below is a promo for the show:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, Drake Maverick on Mark Andrews & Drew Gulak, Fans on Fastlane
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 12:38:32 PM
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, 73% went with WWE Champion AJ Styles while 18% voted for Dolph Ziggler, 5% for Baron Corbin, 2% for Sami Zayn and 2% for Kevin Owens.
- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following to congratulate Mark Andrews and Drew Gulak on advancing in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. As noted, last night's show saw Andrews defeat Akira Tozawa while Gulak defeated Tony Nese. Next week's show will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Buddy Murphy and Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali to wrap the first round.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Halloween
Braun Strowman at Funko HQ, Mick Foley - WrestleMania 34 Note, SmackDown Top 10
Drake Maverick on Jack Gallagher's Gear (Video), SmackDown Social Score, Sheamus - Absolution
Lana Celebrates First Win (Videos), Future of WWE Blu-rays Up In the Air, Valentine's Day
WWE Hypes Aleister Black Match, Ariya Daivari Promo, WWE Stars Talk Childhood Celebrity Crushes
Update on Big Cass, Dolph Ziggler on Going to WrestleMania (Video), JR Tweets Props
Bobby Roode Talks US Open Challenge (Video), Lana on Her MMC Win, Big Daddy V
Tonight's WWE NXT, Drake Maverick on Mark Andrews & Drew Gulak, Fans on Fastlane
Randy Orton on the WWE US Title (Video), Cruiserweight Tournament News, Rusev Congratulates Lana
AJ Styles Defends After WWE 205 Live, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Storyline Note, MMC