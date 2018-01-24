LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tonight's WWE NXT, Big E's Intro for The New Day (Video), Matt Hardy on Going to the Compound
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 12:10:35 PM
- WWE posted this video of Xavier Woods recording Big E as he does the classic introduction for The New Day backstage. As noted, Big E and Carmella lost to Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in last night's Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be the final show before Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. The following matches & segments were taped for tonight:

* Sitdown segment with Shayna Baszler and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon
* No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi
* Bianca Belair vs. indie veteran Luscious Latasha
* The Authors of Pain vs. two enhancement talents
* Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream with the Takeover title shot on the line

- Matt Hardy continues to tease that Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy and son Maxel will be joining him in WWE for this new "Woken" storyline and the feud with Bray Wyatt, The Great War. Hardy made these tweets after losing to Wyatt on RAW 25 this week:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings

  • Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Royal Rumble?

  • Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • News on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore, When They Learned of the Rape Accusations

  • Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch

  • The Miz on Wanting to Main Event WM as IC Champion, Being There for Maryse & Their Baby, More

  • WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos (Video), Adam Cole on Going for the WWE NXT Title, Fans on Randy Orton

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Send a Message (Video), New WWE Trademark, WWE NXT Takeover Promo

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Big E's Intro for The New Day (Video), Matt Hardy on Going to the Compound



    		•