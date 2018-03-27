|
- Below is a promo for next Monday's WWE RAW, the final red brand show before WrestleMania 34 with Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and in-ring segment with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey.
WWE
Tonight's SmackDown Dark Match, Drake Maverick Conducts Interview, Next Week's RAW Promo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 9:30:49 PM
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh saw Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder defeat Mike Bennett and Mojo Rawley. Dillinger pinned Kanellis to get the win.
- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed on Twitter that he conducted an interview with WrestleMania 34 opponents Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander, which will air tonight. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese and a Fatal 4 Way with TJP vs. Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa. Drake tweeted.
