Posted in: WWE
Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:21:43 PM
- Below is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett doing an interview on The Midday 180 on Nashville's 104.5 The Zone.



- Below is a preview for Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. This will be an Unsanctioned Match and Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.



- Titus Worldwide recently filmed an episode of WWE Ride Along. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman also recently filmed an episode of the show.

- As noted, Carmella became the longest-reigning Money In the Bank holder in WWE history this week. WWE announced the following on the milestone:

Carmella breaks the record for most days with the Money in the Bank contract

The Money in the Bank record book just became even more F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S.

After 281 days of moonwalking, trash-talking and keeping every single SmackDown LIVE female Superstar on her toes, Carmella has now held the Money in the Bank contract longer than anyone in WWE history. The Princess of Staten Island surpassed the likes of Edge, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Kane and literally every other Superstar to hold the all-powerful contract. #MellaIsMoney has never rang truer, and, naturally, Carmella took to Twitter to proudly celebrate the milestone.




Ms. Money in the Bank, indeed.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

