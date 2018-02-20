LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Titus Worldwide Challenges The Bar for WWE Elimination Chamber (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 9:12:04 AM


As seen above, Titus Worldwide's Apollo and Titus O'Neil have challenged RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro for a match at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's Chamber pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss
Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Titus O'Neil and Apollo vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Asuka vs. Nia Jax
If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing

