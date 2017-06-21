LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Titus Brand Segment Set for RAW, AJ Styles Talks Shinsuke Nakamura Match (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 8:49:20 PM
- Below is video from last night's Talking Smack with AJ Styles talking to Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. AJ talks about how cool the showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura was during the Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday.

Bryan asks if the moment made him want to switch his focus from the WWE United States Title to a match with Nakamura. AJ asks why both can't happen - why can't he be champion and still have the match. AJ says if he is the champion, that gives Nakamura something to go for and he sees the match happening sooner than later. AJ hopes he gets the next title shot from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens because he feels he has a good chance to beat Owens.




- It will be interesting to see if Akira Tozawa finally signs with The Titus Brand on Monday's RAW as Titus O'Neil says he has a big offer planned that Tozawa won't be able to refuse. Last night's 205 Live saw Titus try to finalize the deal with Tozawa but the cruiserweight didn't sign. Titus offered him an extra 5% on Tozawa's first merchandise deal but that wasn't enough. Titus then said he will have an offer Tozawa can't refuse on RAW. Below is video from that segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roderick Strong's WWE NXT Title Shot Announced, Ember Moon Returns (Video), Kassius Ohno

  • WWE NXT Takeover VIP Packages, SmackDown Slow Motion Video, Fans on Enzo Amore

  • Randy Orton Co-Starring In New Movie with Seth Green

  • WWE SuperCard Updates (Video), Full Titus O'Neil TED Talk Video, WWE Stock

  • New WWE NXT Ring Name, John Cena Takes Questions from New Yorkers (Video), James Ellsworth

  • Goldust Sends Message to R-Truth, Fans on How Carmella Was Treated, SmackDown Top 10

  • Titus Brand Segment Set for RAW, AJ Styles Talks Shinsuke Nakamura Match (Videos)

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with Daniel Bryan's Return, Fallout from MITB

  • Roderick Strong - Bobby Roode Altercation (Photo), Randy Orton Wrestles After 205, Nikki Bella

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Charlotte Featured In WWE Series (Video), Mustafa Ali




    		•