Title Matches on Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Xavier Woods YouTube Milestone, Birthdays

By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:58:00 AM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel is approaching 1 million subscribers and Woods is promising a very special guest to celebrate the milestone, as seen below in this new video. Woods launched the channel in June 2015 and as of this writing, has 982,395 subscribers.
- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 52 years old today while Big E turns 31, Emma turns 28, Davey Richards turns 34 and former WCW star Scotty Riggs turns 46.
- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature appearances by Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode as they continue what they started last week. The following matches were taped for tonight:
* Patrick Clark vs. Sean Maluta
* Peyton Royce vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka
* Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain