By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 1:50:10 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin hyping last Sunday's pay-per-view:
- Join us later tonight for WWE NXT spoilers from Full Sail University. Matches confirmed for tonight include Roderick Strong vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Last Woman Standing Match.
- Combos and WWE have announced a new campaign with event tickets, merchandise and more up for grabs. Fans can purchase Combos at their local store, snap a pic of the receipt and upload that to slamtowin.com to see if you're a winner. You can also text WINWWE to 811811 to get started. Details are in the flyer below: