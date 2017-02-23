LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Title Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Kassius Ohno Confronts Bobby Roode, Patrick Clark
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 3:09:31 AM
- As seen on last night's WWE NXT episode, Kassius Ohno made his return to TV to confront NXT Champion Bobby Roode after Roode's win over No Way Jose. The Ohno vs. Roode match was taped at last night's TV tapings from the University of Central Florida and will air in late March. Below is video of Ohno's return:



- Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Asuka on last night's NXT episode. She will get her title shot on next Wednesday's show. Also announced for next week is Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

- The Patrick Clark Experience is coming to NXT next week. Below is a graphic for the former WWE Tough Enough competitor:




