Posted in: WWE
Title Matches and Tag Match Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 10:23:21 PM
WWE has announced the following matches for next Tuesday's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, North Carolina:

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The New Day

* Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya with the title on the line

* Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin with the title on the line










