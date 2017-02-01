Posted in: WWE Title Matches Added to the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 3:14:10 AM
It was announced on this week's Talking Smack that SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend in a Tag Team Turmoil match at the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.
It was also announced that Alexa Bliss will defend the SmackDown Women's Title against Naomi.
Below is the updated Elimination Chamber card:
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss