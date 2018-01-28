LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Title Match to Open WWE Royal Rumble PPV, WWE 24 Preview, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2018 - 6:02:39 PM




- Above and below are videos of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. It looks like they will be watching the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match from ringside tonight.




- Tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will open with WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

- Below is another preview for the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 that premieres on the WWE Network after the Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

