Title Match to Open WWE Royal Rumble PPV, WWE 24 Preview, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

BIG UPDATE: Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

- Above and below are videos of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. It looks like they will be watching the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match from ringside tonight.- Tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will open with WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.- Below is another preview for the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 that premieres on the WWE Network after the Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here