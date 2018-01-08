|
- Below is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown as WWE Champion AJ Styles prepares to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with the title on the line at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month:
WWE
Title Match on the RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Zack Ryder Cuts Promo, SmackDown Teaser
By Marc Middleton
Jan 8, 2018 - 11:40:03 PM
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns for the big RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd. The title will be on the line.
As noted, tonight's RAW also saw WWE announce several big names for the RAW 25 show from New York City. The updated list of special appearances are: Free agent John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and DX (WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws).
- Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley continue to trade shots on Twitter ahead of their WWE United States Title tournament match on this week's SmackDown. On the video below, Ryder says his career has been full of highs & lows but he wouldn't change anything because it made him who he is today. Ryder says he always comes back and always strives to be the best version of himself because that's all he can control. Ryder says he lives his life and his career one win at a time, and he will prove that everything can change with just one win. Ryder says he's not afraid of Mojo and Mojo may be bigger and stronger but Ryder has more heart and that's why Mojo should be the one that's afraid. Ryder goes on and says he only needs one win to take him one step closer to becoming a two-time WWE United States Champion.
