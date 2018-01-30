LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Title Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 8:46:27 PM
Next week's WWE SmackDown in Kansas City will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Title. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Columbus, Ohio, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

Sami vs. Owens was made after SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan acknowledged the referee made a bad call in AJ's 2-on-1 Handicap Match win over Sami and Owens at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.

Next Tuesday's SmackDown will also feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defending his title against Rusev. Rusev earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Kofi Kingston, Jinder Mahal and Zack Ryder on tonight's SmackDown.

  Title Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined

