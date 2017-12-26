LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Title Match on Next Week's WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy Continues, John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 7:50:30 AM
- The Great War between "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt continued on this week's RAW from Chicago with a brief in-ring segment that ended awkwardly after Matt attacked Wyatt from behind once he entered the ring and was wearing the same gear he wore during the "Broken" storyline in TNA. You can see video from the segment below. Fans in the arena could be heard chanting "Delete!" and Hardy's name in a backstage segment with Charly Caruso and The Bar that followed the segment with Hardy and Wyatt.



- Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been confirmed for the first RAW of 2018, which takes place next Monday on New Year's Day from the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The title will be on the line.

- Free agent John Cena returned to WWE TV on this week's Christmas RAW and opened the show but was interrupted by Elias. This led to Cena defeating Elias in the opening match. Cena's pre-match segment saw him give a younger fan the shirt off his back after he noticed that the kid was wearing Cena's older colors. You can see videos from Cena's return below:







