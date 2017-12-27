|
- Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable became the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English last night. They will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on the first SmackDown of 2018, which takes place next Tuesday night from Orlando. Below is video from the post-match celebration:
WWE
Title Match on Next Week's SmackDown, Lana on Rusev's Popularity, Mojo Rawley
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 7:34:08 AM
- The dark match before last night's SmackDown near Chicago saw Mojo Rawley defeat former tag team partner Zack Ryder.
- Speaking of Rusev and English, "Rusev Day" was trending during last night's Triple Threat and there were several loud chants for Rusev and English during the match. Lana tweeted the following on tonight's loud reactions for her husband:
