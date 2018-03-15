LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2018 - 7:51:49 PM
Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was officially announced today for the upcoming NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event.

There had been some speculation on Kairi Sane being added to the match to make it a Triple
Threat but as of now it has been announced as a singles match.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below is the current confirmed card:

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion
Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Videos: The Miz on CM Punk's UFC Return, Punk's Potential Opponent Speaks, Miz on If He Would Do MMA

  • Updated Announcement on the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal After Name Change

  • Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans"

  • Reby Hardy Lashes Out Over Jeff Hardy?, Backstage News on Jeff and The Ultimate Deletion

  • Backstage News on Randy Orton's WrestleMania 34 Title Defense, the Cruiserweight Title Finals

  • Jeff Jarrett Talks Triple H & WWE NXT, Jeremy Borash In WWE, Current Impact Regime, More

  • WWE Changes Name of The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal Due to Fan Backlash

  • WWE to Announce WrestleMania 35 Details on Friday?

  • Tyler Breeze Talks If He's Misused on WWE's Main Roster, Working with Fandango, More

  • Triple H Speaks to WWE College Course, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya Promo, WWE Stock



    		•