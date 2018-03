Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans"

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was officially announced today for the upcoming NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event.There had been some speculation on Kairi Sane being added to the match to make it a TripleThreat but as of now it has been announced as a singles match.Takeover takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below is the current confirmed card:Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" AlmasShayna Baszler vs. Ember MoonTBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby FishEthan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian DainFinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic