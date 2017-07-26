LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 11:00:52 PM
WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on tonight's show that undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against Ember Moon at the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Moon vs. Asuka joins Drew McIntyre vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode as the only two confirmed Takeover matches as of this writing.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.










