Posted in: WWE
Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card
By Marc Middleton
Sep 4, 2017 - 8:48:26 PM
It's now confirmed that Cesaro & Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.

No Mercy will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz

RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

