Title Match Added to WWE Money In the Bank, Updated Card

By Marc Middleton
Jun 6, 2017 - 10:04:50 PM
As noted, Lana made her WWE SmackDown debut on tonight's show and asked Shane McMahon for a spot in the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but was denied. She later attacked SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and caused her to get pinned in a six-person tag match.
Naomi later asked the SmackDown Commissioner to put her in a match against Lana at the pay-per-view and Shane made the match, with the title on the line. This will be Lana's main roster in-ring debut unless she wrestles next Tuesday night.
Below is the updated card for the June 18th MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos