WWE has announced that Natalya will get her rematch from SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight's SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston.
Posted in:
WWE
Title Match Added to Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Houston
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 5:30:13 PM
Below is the announcement:
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women Championship Match tonight
In the wake of her monumental victory in a Champion vs. Champion Match against Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is poised to return to the blue brand at the top of her game.
And The Queen will be back in action tonight at 8/7 C. In a Facebook exclusive announcement, the WWE Universe learned that the new titleholder will defend her title against former champion Natalya in Houston! After The Queen of Harts lost her championship last week and suffered defeat in the Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at Survivor Series, will she be able to rebound to take her title back?
