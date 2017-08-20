|
|
|
|
|
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal
Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy
Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn
The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton
Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller
Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering
Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H
Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars