Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.Neville is now a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa just won the title on last week's RAW from Boston.Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here