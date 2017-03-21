Title Change on Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT (Photo)

You can FEEL the intensity in the air as @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEUsos exchange looks before their match on #SDLive... pic.twitter.com/UKHnmQBiUY — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2017

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's show from Uncasville, CT.The Usos are now three-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is their first run with the new blue brand titles. American Alpha won the titles back on December 27th.