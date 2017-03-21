|
|
|
|
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's show from Uncasville, CT.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 10:03:31 PM
The Usos are now three-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is their first run with the new blue brand titles. American Alpha won the titles back on December 27th.
Below are photos and video from tonight's title change:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card
Mauro Ranallo Misses WWE SmackDown for the Second Week In a Row
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT (Photo)
WWE SmackDown Results 3/21/17
Former WCW, TNA and WWE Star to Induct Diamond Dallas Page Into the WWE Hall of Fame
Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident Near WWE HQ Today
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Title Match, AJ Styles - Shane McMahon, More
Roman Reigns on The Undertaker, Nia Jax on Going to WrestleMania 33, Mick Foley
WWE SummerSlam Pre-sale Code, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 Journey, Golden Truth
Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian