Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SmackDown in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Charlotte (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 9:13:11 PM
Charlotte is now a six-time women's champion but this is her first run with the SmackDown Women's Title. Natalya just won the title back on August 20th at SummerSlam with a win over Naomi.
Flair will now face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday''s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Natalya will join the women's Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
