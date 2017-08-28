LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW from Memphis (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 28, 2017 - 11:16:55 PM
Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women's Champion by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW from Memphis.

Bliss is now a two-time RAW Women's Champion. Sasha just won the title at last Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from the match, including the post-match segment that saw Nia Jax turn on Bliss:































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW from Memphis (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set for Next Week's RAW (Photos, Video)

  • Spoilers on More Matches Planned for Tonight's WWE RAW In Memphis

  • Booker T to Miss Tonight's RAW Due to Hurricane Harvey, Jerry Lawler on Commentary

  • Big Match for WWE No Mercy To Be Confirmed on Tonight's RAW (Video)

  • Triple H on The MYC Crew (Photo), WWE Couple Buys New House (Video), WWE Stock

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - SummerSlam Rematch, John Cena & Roman Reigns, Enzo Amore, More

  • Weekend RAW Houseshow Results (Cena vs. Joe, Strowman vs. Reigns), Mae Young Classic, Chris Jericho Book, Enzo Amore

  • Asuka's Potential Main Roster Debut Date, Roman Reigns Names His Preferred Future WrestleMania Opponents, Seth Rollins Reveals Why "Burn It Down" Was Added To His Theme Song

  • Edge on "The Most Disappointed I’ve Ever Been in a [Vince McMahon] Decision"




    		•