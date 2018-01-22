Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW 25 Episode (Photos, Videos)

Who knows WHERE that turnbuckle pad went? But it doesn't matter...@mikethemiz has made history by winning the #ICTitle on #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/L6xzwS8WMn — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018

The Miz defeated Roman Reigns on tonight's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.The Miz is now an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Reigns had been champion since November 20th RAW after a win over Miz.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change, which took place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here