LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Title Change on Tonight's WWE NXT Episode (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 20, 2017 - 9:09:29 PM
Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defeat Eric Young and Killian Dain of SAnitY to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title reign for O'Reilly and Fish since signing with the company earlier this year. SAnitY's Young and Alexander Wolfe won the titles back in August at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend.

The title change actually took place back on November 29th at the NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. It's worth noting that Fish and O'Reilly have been defending the titles at NXT live events since then.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Video from Chef Brie Bella, Sin Cara's Latest "Flight of the Month", WWE Stock Down

  • Spoiler on Plans for Dolph Ziggler and the WWE United States Title

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE NXT Episode (Photos, Videos)

  • Edge - Vikings Video, Jason Jordan Now Teaming with Seth Rollins, Drew Gulak's Theme

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-Clash of Champions Episode?

  • WWE Announces Successful Surgery for Dean Ambrose

  • Hideo Itami Comments, Rolling Stone's WWE Wrestler of the Year, The Street Profits Video

  • Chris Jericho on His Geeky Interests, Cathy Kelley on Rumble Reactions, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, The Bella Twins on the Women's Rumble (Video), Asuka & Goldust

  • Edge Talks Social Media, Wrestlers Finding Success Outside of WWE, Mainstream Coverage



    		•