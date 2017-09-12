Title Change at Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas (Photos, Video)

HEAD FIRST goes @WWEBigE !!! @WWEUsos aren't wasting any time in this Sin City #StreetFight ! #SDLive @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/AWTeSXqio6

What happens in Vegas, ECHOES in Vegas!

Example: The @WWEUsos with kendo stick in hand... #SDLive #StreetFight pic.twitter.com/JILPgViXSX