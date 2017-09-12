|
|
|
|
The New Day defeated The Usos in a Sin City Street Fight to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's SmackDown from Las Vegas.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Title Change at Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 9:14:52 PM
Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the team in tonight's win. Xavier Woods is still recovering from an injury but the storyline was that he stayed in the back because The New Day did not want to give The Usos any excuses for why they lost. Woods did join Kofi and Big E for the post-match celebration.
The New Day are now four-time Tag Team Champions but this their second run with the blue brand belts. The Usos won the titles back on August 20th during the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show by defeating Kofi and Big E.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Kairi Sane Announced for Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover, Triple H Comments on MYC Finals
Who Won The Inaugural Mae Young Classic Tonight?, Stars In Attendance, More (Photos, Video)
The Mae Young Classic Finale Results - Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane 9/12/17
Vince McMahon Attacked By Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Vince Announces Hell In a Cell Match (Videos)
Title Change at Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas (Photos, Video)
WWE NXT Tapings Delayed, Triple H Welcomes Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, Reigns vs. Cena Promo
WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger
WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, Carmella Responds to Criticism, Total Bellas, WWE Stock
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Mae Young Doll, Red Carpet Video and Photos from Las Vegas
WWE Story Time Season Two Preview, Jerry Lawler Wrestling This Weekend, RAW Top 10