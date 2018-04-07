LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 9:15:25 PM
Shayna Baszler became the new WWE NXT Women's Champion by defeating Ember Moon at tonight's NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center.

This is Baszler's first title run since signing with WWE back in 2017. Moon won the title back in November 2017 at the "Takeover: WarGames" event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:




























