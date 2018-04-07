Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event (Photos, Video)

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Shayna Baszler became the new WWE NXT Women's Champion by defeating Ember Moon at tonight's NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center.This is Baszler's first title run since signing with WWE back in 2017. Moon won the title back in November 2017 at the "Takeover: WarGames" event.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here