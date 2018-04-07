|
|
|
|
|
Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event (Photos, Video)
First-Ever WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned (Photos, Videos)
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from 4/7/18 In New Orleans
WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video for Tonight, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae, NXT Title Match
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS" EVENT
Daniel Bryan Wants WWE NXT Star on SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon's Ring Gear, EC3, Ricochet
Live WWE NXT Takeover Performance Tonight, Asuka Trains for Match (Video), Daniel Bryan
Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant
EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos
Updated List of Participants for the Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34