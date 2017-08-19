LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 19, 2017 - 8:54:31 PM
SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight's "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event at the Barclays Center.

This is the first NXT title run for both Wolfe and Young. Akam and Rezar won the titles from DIY on November 19th, 2016 at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto" event.

